Temperatures continue to heat up, rain holds off until the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been another dry and hot day across the region. Temperatures have climbed back into the low 90s for many this afternoon.
Mostly clear skies return overnight with low temperatures warming slightly. Only dipping into the upper 60s by morning.
Friday will bring more hot and dry weather. Afternoon high temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 90s. Stay cool if you'll be working outdoors. The heat will increase slightly Saturday, making for a hot start to the weekend.
Some relief from the heat and the chance for widespread rain doesn't return until Sunday. It is the best chance for rain in the forecast.
Our next heat wave is still on track for next week. Mid to upper 90s are likely.