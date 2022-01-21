Temperatures climb back above freezing for the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- We have a mix of sunshine and clouds across the region today with cold temperatures in place.
The quiet but cold weather will stick around overnight. Lows temperatures will dip back into the low 10s, making it a cold start to Saturday.
More clouds are expected through the weekend but temperatures will start to warm back up, close to average. Highs on Saturday will climb back above freezing, topping out in the upper 30s.
The quiet weather will also stick around into Sunday with temperatures rising into the 40s. Have a great weekend.