Temperatures begin to heat back up Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was another beautiful day across the region with mild temperatures and low humidity. The nice weather will stick around through the evening. Mostly clear skies are expected with temperatures dipping back into the 50s by morning.
Abundant sunshine will be back on Wednesday with an uptick in temperatures. Afternoon highs will run closer to average, topping out near 90 degrees. Low to mid 90s will continue for the remainder of the week.
Scattered showers and storms will return by the weekend. While each day doesn't look like a wash out, it'll be something to keep an eye on if you plan on attending Independence Day festivities.