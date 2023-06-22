Temperatures begin to climb Friday, 90s return by the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been another mild summer day. Partly cloudy skies are still around, thanks to our upper level low. This will also keep an isolated storm chance around through the afternoon and early evening.
A pattern change will begin Friday. The low will start move away from the area, taking the isolated rain chances with it. Meanwhile, the heat dome across the southern U.S. will expand into our region.
Partly cloudy skies will stick around Friday but the temperatures will begin to rise. Afternoon highs will climb back into the upper 80s.
It will only get hotter and more humid heading into the weekend. By this weekend highs will be back into the low to mid 90s, with heat indices nearing the triple digits. It'll be a great weekend to enjoy the pool or stay inside in the A/C.
Our only relief from the heat through the weekend will be the chance for showers and storms Sunday. A cold front will move across the region, finally bringing back a decent chance for rain. However, some of these storms could be on the strong side. Heavy rain, lighting and damaging winds will be the main threats.