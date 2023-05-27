Telling stories of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice is the goal of one local military historian

MOUND CITY, IL (WSIL) – Memorial Day weekend is a time to pause and thank those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
And for one man, his mission is to tell as many of those stories as he can.
“Every headstone does have a story here,” said military historian Richard Kuenneke.
At the Mound City National Cemetery, each marker is waiting for its story to be told.
"When I'm walking through these headstones, and I'm thinking about them, and the hard part is, nobody knows who they were,” said Kuenneke.
And telling those stories is the job of Kuenneke.
“Today, I was telling the story of this man, Corporal Jewell C. Bruce,” said Kuenneke. “He's a hometown hero. He died a hero.”
Saturday marked the national cemetery's annual Memorial Day Remembrance ceremony. Kuenneke was the keynote speaker and talked about Corporal Bruce.
Corporal Bruce was from Mounds, IL. He was 20 years old when he was killed in Korea in 1950, sacrificing his life for others.
“He won the distinguished medal cross, which is a Medal of Valor, which is just below the medal of honor,” said Kuenneke. “He died. He sacrificed his life for his fellow Marines.”
Bruce's story was relatively unknown until about a year ago when officials with the Mound City National Cemetery acquired Bruce's archive from the family.
“That included all his last letters home, The distinguished Service cross medal, the Purple Heart medal, and a bunch of other papers that allowed us to learn more about this guy than we knew when he died back in 1950,” said Kuenneke.
Bruce is just one example of the stories ready to be told throughout the cemetery, Stories Kuenneke is waiting to tell.
“We need to tell more stories,” said Kuenneke. “We know probably 1/200th of the stories I'd love to be able to tell someday.
“And all the people that knew that person are gone so we need to do whatever we can to tell their story and bring it to the future and put it into context so everyone can better understand what the place is all about.”