Teens charged after robbing a local convenience store

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Three teenagers have been charged for stealing from and robbing a Paducah convenience store.
The owner of Superway told police a black man wearing a mask came into the business Saturday afternoon, October 15, and threatened him with a baseball bat. He said the robber, and another young man, grabbed some vaping products and other merchandise and fled. They left the baseball bat inside the store as they ran.
The store owner said the same young men, and a third young man, returned that evening. He said they yelled at him, then pulled a display case over. The three stole more vaping products and fled on foot once again, even leaving behind sandals.
Paducah police began investigating and took 16 and 17-year-old boys into custody Friday. The 16-year-old is charged with robbery and felony theft. The 17-year-old is charged with theft.
A 13-year-old was taken into custody Monday and charged with robbery and theft.
All three were booked into the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.