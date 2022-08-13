Teen with serious felony charge escapes youth development center before being caught

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- A 16-year-old inmate escaped from a Juvenile Justice Youth Development Center Friday, and was caught later that day.
According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the incident happened at around 4:15 p.m. on August 12. Graves County officers were called to US Hwy 45 South after there was a reported escape of a 16-year-old teen that was being held at the Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice Youth Development Center. The teen was taken to the facility after being convicted of a serious felony.
Police began searching the area at around 5 p.m., and located the escapee about 4 miles south of US 45, just north of the Pryorsburg community.
He was taken back into custody and charged with Escape 2nd Degree. The teen was taken to a regional juvenile detention center.