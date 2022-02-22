Teen taken into custody for making social media threat to Zeigler-Royalton Grade School

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

.Heavy rain that fell late last week, combined with rain this week,
will cause continued rises on the Big Muddy River.  The river at
Plumfield is forecast to rise back above flood stage early
Wednesday.  Meanwhile, the river at Murphysboro is projected to go
into moderate flooding by the weekend.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 21.0 feet Thursday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy mixed precipitation, mainly freezing
rain and some sleet. Ice accumulations one quarter of an inch or
more, with some minor accumulations of sleet.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and some tree damage are
likely due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Two rounds of wintry precipitation can be
expected. The first will be Wednesday night across all of the
warning area. The second will be from midday Thursday on through
the afternoon, mainly across the Ozark Foothills of southeast
Missouri into southwest Illinois. The rest of the warning area
should see temperatures rise above freezing Thursday, and switch
the precipitation to just rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Teen taken into custody for making social media threat to Zeigler-Royalton Grade School

  • 0
school, police lights, crime
By Kenzie Dillow

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's office is investigating a threat to the Zeigler-Royalton Grade school.

The threat came from the social media app Snapchat. The Sheriff's office said a 14-year-old grade school student sent an image to other students that depicted a handgun with a warning for students not to attend school Wednesday. 

The student has been taken into custody, evidence collected and there is no danger from this student at this time. 

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the situation. 

Tags

Recommended for you