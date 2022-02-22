Teen taken into custody for making social media threat to Zeigler-Royalton Grade School

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's office is investigating a threat to the Zeigler-Royalton Grade school.
The threat came from the social media app Snapchat. The Sheriff's office said a 14-year-old grade school student sent an image to other students that depicted a handgun with a warning for students not to attend school Wednesday.
The student has been taken into custody, evidence collected and there is no danger from this student at this time.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the situation.