Teen in custody after police find dead teen in home; Major Case Squad activated

DEXTER, MO (WSIL) -- A juvenile suspect has been arrested after officers found a dead teen with a gunshot wound inside a home. The Stoddard County Major Case Squad has been activated to conduct the homicide investigation.
Information on the homicide investigation comes from the Dexter Police Department Facebook page.
On Saturday, March 11 at around 6:14 a.m., officers reported to 316 Alice Street. Once inside the home, officers located a dead teen who had appeared to have been shot.
A juvenile suspect has been taken into custody. The investigation is active and ongoing.