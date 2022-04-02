 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34, nearly calm winds, and
relatively clear skies will result in frost formation overnight.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana and southern Illinois,
southeast Missouri generally north of a Zalma to Cape Girardeau
line, and across west Kentucky, north and east of a Wickliffe,
Paducah, Princeton and Herndon Kentucky line.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread light and areas of moderate
frost are expected across the entire advisory area overnight and
into early Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Teen girl seriously injured in UTV accident

traffic accident
By Mandy Robertson

TRENTON, IL (WSIL) -- A UTV flipped over into a ditch, and one 15-year-old girl was transported by helicopter to a hospital with serious injuries.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department was called to the 9500 block of Summerfield Road South in Trenton, IL, at the family property of one of the passengers in the UTV. A Polaris 800 side by side utility vehicle (UTV) was rolling down the driveway of  the property when it rolled past the end of the drive, rolling into a ditch and flipping the UTV over.

Three 15-year-old girls were in the UTV when the accident occurred. One of the girls were transported via ARCH helicopter to a hospital with serious injuries. The other two were taken to the hospital by ambulance with mild injuries.

