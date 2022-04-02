Teen girl seriously injured in UTV accident

TRENTON, IL (WSIL) -- A UTV flipped over into a ditch, and one 15-year-old girl was transported by helicopter to a hospital with serious injuries.
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department was called to the 9500 block of Summerfield Road South in Trenton, IL, at the family property of one of the passengers in the UTV. A Polaris 800 side by side utility vehicle (UTV) was rolling down the driveway of the property when it rolled past the end of the drive, rolling into a ditch and flipping the UTV over.
Three 15-year-old girls were in the UTV when the accident occurred. One of the girls were transported via ARCH helicopter to a hospital with serious injuries. The other two were taken to the hospital by ambulance with mild injuries.