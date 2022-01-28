Teen collecting dresses, suits for homecoming dance

SALINE COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Getting dressed up for homecoming is a right of passage for teenagers but an expensive one. A Carrier Mills-Stonefort High School Senior is stepping in to lessen the burden.
News 3 went to the high school to meet Ary Guyton who had a selection of about 40 dresses in the library, but none of them are for her.
Instead, they'll go to other girls, who want to attend homecoming but their family might not be able to afford it.
"We've heard about food insecurity and different clothing insecurity, and I just thought it would be a good idea to start a dress pantry," Guyton says.
So the high school senior went to teacher Kathy Mathews, who she's been close to for three years, to stitch up a plan.
Mathews says Guyton is very outgoing and always wanting to help others, so she wasn't surprised when she brought the pantry idea to her attention.
"Ary is a very open person and likes to talk and is concerned about others," Mathews explains. "So on our trips to speech tournaments we talk about anything and everything."
The duo received permission from the superintendent to put out flyers around the school, and next on social media asking for dress donations.
"The response was just over whelming," Mathews recalls. "Most of our dresses were donated. We had a few that were bought and some that they just wanted to let the girls borrow."
The dresses are normally kept in a classroom so students can discreetly ask the teacher to try them on, and get permission from their parents to take them home.
"One student in particular called her parent," Mathews remembers. "Over the phone, they kept saying 'thank you, thank you, thank you.'"
That's not the only way Guyton wants to make students feel special for this year's homecoming, which had to be canceled last year because of COVID-19.
"We also offer different services such as help with hair and nails and make up," the high schooler says. "Just for the overall experience to be good because those things can add up also."
Students have already come forward willing to volunteer their skills and time to help with those final touches.
With all the ladies ready for the homecoming, what about the fellas? Guyton wants to include them but needs support from the community.
"Yes dresses are expensive, but tuxedos and tuxedo rentals are also really expensive," she adds. "So we've tried to include the guys and get some different type of attire. It's just we haven't gotten any donations yet."
She's hoping for donations of tuxedos as well as button-downs, ties, slacks, and suit jackets.
Guyton feels like the work to collect dresses and suits for other classmates is worth it if just one student shows up to the dance on February 5th feeling confident in their new outfit.
"I know people say you can't save the world but just making a little impact feels really good to me," she says.
The schools will keep collecting items after homecoming so students can have a selection for prom, which will be the first in two years.
They also hope to have enough donations to help students at surrounding high schools for their homecomings and proms.
If you would like to donate, call the Carrier Mills-Stonefort High School at (618) 994-2392.