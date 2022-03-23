Teen arrested after vehicle break-ins lead to multi-county chase

(WSIL) -- A teen is in custody after leading police on a chase from Cape Girardeau County to Jefferson County, Missouri, nearly 100 miles.
On Wednesday, around 4 a.m., the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office received a call about multiple vehicle break-ins near Fruitland.
A witness observed the vehicle involved and attempted to follow it. While following the vehicle, the suspects began to shoot at the witness and the pursuit stopped. No injuries were reported.
Deputies caught up to the suspect vehicle and a traffic stop was attempted, and a pursuit began.
The pursuit involved multiple jurisdictions and ended in Jefferson County, Missouri.
The Jefferson County, Missouri Sheriff's Office says they received noticed of the chase and began to assist.
The suspect vehicle was hit with spike strips in the town of Crystal Lake, but the vehicle continued north into the county. Arnold Police then deployed spike strips, which were successful. The vehicle then hit a guardrail at the intersection of Interstate 55 and Highway 141.
Three people inside the vehicle reportedly fled the car. A K9 officer helped track down and arrest a male teen in a wooded area. He is in Jefferson County Sheriff's Office custody.
Two females also reportedly fled the vehicle on foot. Drones were deployed to help track them, before rain forced the search to end.
Around 9:45 a.m., authorities arrested another teen at a local shopping center near when the chase ended. Employees say the teen came into the store, asked to use the phone and seemed suspicious. The teen is currently in custody with Arnold Police, who are investigating his connection to the chase.
The incident is still under investigation by multiple departments.