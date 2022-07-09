Teen arrested after robbing two people at gunpoint

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- Mt. Vernon police have arrested a 17-year-old after the teen robbed two people at gunpoint.
Officers responded to reports of armed robberies on June 30 and July 2 at 1009 Welkins in Mt. Vernon. Both reports consisted of victims meeting at a pre-determined location to buy and sell items from Facebook Marketplace, where they were robbed at gunpoint.
Officers sent the reports to the Detective Division of the police force for further investigation. Police were able to contact the suspect on Marketplace and pretended to be a potential buyer, setting up a meeting with the seller.
On Thursday, July 7 at around 4:30 p.m., the detectives who were at the scene saw the suspect arriving at the meeting place. The suspect began to flee when the officers tried to approach him. After a short chase, police were able to apprehend the robber and bring him into custody. Officers found a loaded Glock .27 handgun and some items that were stolen at the previous robberies.
The detectives were able to search the offender's home, where they located the rest of the stolen goods.
The 17-year-old was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of Stolen Property, and Resisting Arrest.
The charges are still under investigation.