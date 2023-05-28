Teen arrested after fleeing police with loaded gun

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- A teen was arrested late last night after fleeing police and possessing a loaded gun.
Information on the arrest stems from a Mount Vernon Police Department Facebook post.
On Saturday, May 27 at around 9:31 p.m., Mt. Vernon police reported to the area of 19th and Conger after receiving reports of a man with a ski mask firing shots from a blue Dodge Avenger. Police found the Dodge and began to perform a traffic stop. As the car came to a stop, the male wearing the ski mask jumped out of the car and fled into a wooded area.
Police quickly established a perimeter and apprehended the suspect. Officers soon learned the suspect was 16 years of age, and was in possession of a loaded gun. The teen previously had a warrant for his arrest from Jefferson County for Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Armed Violence.
The teen was taken to a local hospital for injuries he sustained during the arrest, and then was transported to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Facility.
The suspect is charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, and Armed Violence.