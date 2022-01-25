Teddy bear toss in Hershey sets new record

 Skip to main content
...Wind Chills Near Zero Late Tonight and Early Wednesday...

Arctic high pressure will bring another shot of bitterly cold air
into our region over the next 24 hours. Temperatures tonight will
bottom out from 5 to 15 degrees, but north winds around 10 mph
will make it feel even colder.

Around daybreak Wednesday, wind chills will be from zero to 5
below along and northwest of a line from Evansville Indiana to
Cape Girardeau Missouri. Wind chills to the southeast of that line
will bottom out from zero to 5 above.

Regardless of the exact value, these wind chills will impact
morning commuters and school children. Dress in layers, wear a hat
or hood, and protect outdoor pets. The lowest wind chills will
occur from about 3 AM to 10 AM, then rise into the 20s Wednesday
afternoon.

    HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) -- The teddy bear toss at the Hershey Bears game set a new world record.

When the Bears scored their first goal on Saturday night, fans tossed all the stuffed animals they brought onto the ice.

According to team officials, 52,341 stuffed animals were collected and donated to various organizations.

There was also a big cash donation.

Bears fan Jeff Sweigart said if the record was broken, he'd donate $50,000.

That money will go to Children's Miracle Network at Penn State Health Children's Hospital.

