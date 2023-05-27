Teacher shortage forcing one school district to think outside the box

VIENNA, IL (WSIL) – Here locally, some school districts in Southern Illinois are having to think outside the box when it comes to dealing with the teacher shortage. Now, Dongola and Vienna are working together on a new program they hope will be a solution to a long-standing problem.
“I am extremely hopeful for the futures of our children,” said Dongola superintendent Paige Maginel.
The teacher shortage continues to hit all schools hard, but in a rural setting, the challenges of finding qualified teachers seem to magnify.
“It seems like in years past we’d have a teacher leave and we’d been able to replace that person,” said Maginel.
The shortage is becoming bigger than administrators can manage on their own at Dongola Unit School #66.
“We started thinking of other ideas,” Maginel said. “We needed to get outside the box.”
A Facebook post early Friday morning on the Dongola Unit Number 66 Facebook page outlined a plan to partner with Vienna High School to send freshman and sophomore students from Dongola to Vienna.
"We are so concerned about the quality of education and that's what we're concerned about,” said Maginel. “We could not look at the families of freshman and sophomores students and not have instructors in front of them."
That concern for the student’s education stems from a lack of teachers in Dongola when it comes to core classes.
“We have advertised and searched diligently for qualified teachers but we came to a point this year where we had several core courses that we were unable to staff for next year,” said Maginel.
For Vienna Superintendent Joshua Stafford, accepting the approximately 40 freshmen and sophomores starting in the fall is a win-win proposition that benefits all.
“We’re here to serve kids and the bottom line, at the end of the day, one of the most important things collectively is to provide educational opportunities for our young community,” Stafford said.
And Maginel couldn’t be happier with the hospitality from Vienna.
“They did not hesitate and I think that’s really important,” said Maginel. “We’re going someplace they want us to be.”
And both superintendents want to make it clear, this is not a consolidation and it’s never been discussed.
“This is not a consolidation effort,” Maginel stresses. “We have our group of Dongola students that we’re providing services for in alternative ways and alternative locations.”
And while Dongola schools work on making sure all kids receive the best education, Maginel says, the search continues to hire teachers for the district.
“Of course, we plan to continue our teacher search,” said Maginel. “Our positions are open. They will remain open. “Ideally, we would have a growing, large school in Dongola that is staffed with highly qualified educators.”
A meeting will be held Thursday in the small gym in Dongola to get input from parents, students, and others within the community.