Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 110 to 115. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri, generally to the north of a Perryville
Missouri to Marion Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT this evening to 7
PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Taylor Swift fans ‘Shake It Off,’ causing record-breaking seismic activity during Seattle shows

(CNN) — Taylor Swift fans are in their record-breaking era.

After two nights of earth-shaking dancing at Swift’s Seattle “Eras” tour concert at Lumen Field, enthusiastic Swifties caused seismic activity equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, according to seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach.

The “Swift Quake” has been compared to the 2011 “Beast Quake,” when Seattle Seahawks fans erupted after an impressive touchdown by running back Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch. The ensuing celebration was detected on the same local seismometer as the Swift concert, Caplan-Auerbach told CNN.

Caplan-Auerbach, who works as a geology professor at Western Washington University, saw the comparison in a Pacific Northwest earthquake group she moderates on Facebook and immediately got to work.

“I grabbed the data from both nights of the concert and quickly noticed they were clearly the same pattern of signals,” she said, adding, “If I overlay them on top of each other, they’re nearly identical.”

The main difference between the July 22 and July 23 shows, aside from the surprise songs Swift is known to perform, makes up roughly 26 minutes. “I asked around and found out the Sunday show was delayed by about half an hour, so that adds up” Caplan-Auerbach said.

While the magnitude difference between “Beast Quake” and “Swift Quake” is only 0.3, Caplan-Auerbach said the Swifties have the Seahawks fans beat. “The shaking was twice as strong as ‘Beast Quake’. It absolutely doubled it.”

“The primary difference is the duration of shaking,” Caplan-Auerbach explained. “Cheering after a touchdown lasts for a couple seconds, but eventually it dies down. It’s much more random than a concert. For Taylor Swift, I collected about 10 hours of data where rhythm controlled the behavior. The music, the speakers, the beat. All that energy can drive into the ground and shake it.”

While Caplan-Auerbach is excited about the chance of becoming a Swiftie herself, she is mostly driven by the opportunity to demystify science.

“What I love is to be able to share that this is science” she said, adding that “it doesn’t have to happen in a lab with a white coat. Everyday observations and experiences are science.”

CNN’s Chloe Melas, who attended one of Swift’s Seattle concerts, shared her observations and experiences as a concertgoer. “Going to Taylor’s concert in Seattle was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” she said. “You could literally feel the ground shaking beneath your feet. My ears are still ringing.”

Even Swift herself felt the energy from her West Coast Swifties, and thanked her Seattle audience in an Instagram post on Monday for “all the cheering, screaming, jumping, dancing, singing at the top of your lungs.”

“That was genuinely one of my favorite weekends ever,” she added.

Swift’s Seattle concerts come as she nears the end of the domestic run of her “Eras” tour, her first tour in five years. Along the way, the singer has been credited for boosting local economies and breaking an attendance record in Pittsburgh, among many other feats.

The “Eras” tour heads to Santa Clara in Northern California on Friday, and continues with six shows in Los Angeles next month to cap off her US tour run. Swift then goes international with “Eras,” beginning with a show in Mexico City on August 24.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.