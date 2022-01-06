Tax filing deadline delayed for Illinois counties impacted by tornadoes

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations will range from 1 to 2 inches across most of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and southeast Missouri. Amounts from 2 to 4 inches can be expected across west Kentucky. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel conditions will remain very hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&