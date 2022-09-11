Taste of fall has arrived, warm up returning soon

WSIL (Carterville) -- Hello cold front! It moved through the region quicker than anticipated, taking most of our rain chances with it. Good news for anyone with outdoor plans this evening.
We're seeing a big shift in our winds, temperatures and dew points thanks to that. Some of us seeing a 20 degree difference from this time yesterday. Make sure to grab a light jacket if you'll be out this evening.
We're still seeing a few showers on our far Eastern counties, but that should clear up soon as the front keeps moving East.
The pleasant weather sticks around for the start of the work week with highs remaining in the 70s but we quickly warm back up to above average temperatures by Thursday.
The other pattern to note for this week is how dry it's expected to be. Today was our last chance of rain for possibly a while.