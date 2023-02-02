Tamms man charged in Union County shooting

UNION COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A man is in custody after a person shot in Union County on Wednesday.
Union County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a 911 call in regards to a person being shot.
Deputies went to the scene and found Tony D. Miller, 50, with a gunshot wound to the head. He was then flown from the scene to a hospital for treatment, according to a release.
Illinois State Police officers and deputies from Union County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident and took Joshua E. Dailey, 23, of Tamms into custody.
Dailey is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, reckless conduct and aggravated discharge of a firearm. He is being held at the Jackson County Detention Center in Murphysboro.
This is still under investigation.
