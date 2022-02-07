 Skip to main content
Talking Ovarian Cancer Project helps detects early signs of Ovarian Cancer

ovarian cancer project flyer

(WSIL) -- It's easy to overlook the early signs of Ovarian Cancer.

News 3 This Morning talked with Rudy Bess with the Hope Light Project about some of the warning signs to look for.

The Talking Ovarian Cancer Project purpose is to communicate ovarian cancer signs and symptoms to educate women and their healthcare providers on how to detect the disease in early stages when it is easier to treat and survive.

The early symptoms include:

  • Abdominal bloating, pressure, and pain
  • Abnormal fullness after eating
  • Difficulty eating
  • An increase in urination
  • An increased urge to urinate

These symptoms may be temporary but if they persist you should contact your doctor to discuss the potential for the presence of ovarian cancer. 

Ovarian Cancer has no simple and reliable screening tests such as the Pap test for cervical cancer. Therefore, it is especially important to recognize warning signs early and learn how to reduce your risks.

For more information on The Hope Light Foundation click here

