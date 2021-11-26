Take Action Today to participate in Give SI Campaign

JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- The Southern Illinois Community Foundation is holding its second annual Give SI Campaign. The community day of giving will feature close to 100 non-profits from across the region.
One of those is Take Action Today. The faith based organization aims to assist in long term recovery efforts for those suffering from substance abuse and homelessness.Their goal is to get people back on their feet and help support them on their path to a happy and healthy life.
"We bring people in. They can meet with one of our peer recovery specialists and work on things like recovery planning, developing recovery action plans. Most of our services are geared towards people actually getting better from both substance use and homelessness. Really the only requirement for our services is that somebody have a desire to improve their life," says Mike Tyson, Executive Director.
The 30-hour donation window is from 6 p-m Monday, November 29th through Tuesday, November 30th. Click here more information on the campaign and various non-profits.