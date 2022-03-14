Symposium on Ukraine, peace rally set for Wednesday at SIU

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A free, public symposium on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine featuring SIUC faculty and a peace rally will take place on campus Wednesday.
The symposium will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in Morris Library's John C. Guyon Auditorium. It will touch on Ukraine’s history, Russia’s interest in the country, the international community’s response to the Russian invasion and the consequences that are likely to follow.
If you cannot attend, it will be livestreamed on the university's YouTube channel.
After the symposium, a peaceful rally organized by SIU student leaders, with support from the vice chancellors for Student Affairs and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, will start at 6:30 p.m. in Saluki Alumni Plaza, located between Pulliam and Woody halls. Students with ties to Ukraine and SIU faculty are among the speakers invited to the rally.