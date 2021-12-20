You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suspects wanted in weekend Paducah shooting

  • 0
Crime, police,
By Kenzie Dillow

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Paducah police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning outside of 2020 Bar. 

A man called police just before 3 a.m. and said he had been shot and was running down North 8th Street. Officers found him on the ground at the corner of North 8th and Boyd street with a gunshot wound just above his knee. 

An officer applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until an ambulance arrived. He was taken to Baptist Health, where he was treated and released.

At the same time, officers received a report of shots fired at the 2020 Bar. Officers arrived to fund numerous cars leaving the area, and multiple people who said they had not seen anything.

Officers found shell casings in the middle of the street in front of the bar.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you