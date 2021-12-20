Suspects wanted in weekend Paducah shooting

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Paducah police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning outside of 2020 Bar.
A man called police just before 3 a.m. and said he had been shot and was running down North 8th Street. Officers found him on the ground at the corner of North 8th and Boyd street with a gunshot wound just above his knee.
An officer applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until an ambulance arrived. He was taken to Baptist Health, where he was treated and released.
At the same time, officers received a report of shots fired at the 2020 Bar. Officers arrived to fund numerous cars leaving the area, and multiple people who said they had not seen anything.
Officers found shell casings in the middle of the street in front of the bar.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.