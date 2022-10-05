Suspects wanted in Perry County, MO after fleeing, crashing into squad car

PERRY COUNTY, MO (WSIL) -- Two men, considered armed and dangerous, are wanted in Missouri after fleeing police and crashing into a squad car.
On Wednesday, around 9:30 a.m. two deputies from the Perry County, MO Sheriff's Department began investigating a possible stolen vehicle near State Highway B and Interstate 55. The suspected vehicle was found traveling north on I-55.
The deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver wouldn't stop. The vehicle left the roadway, and began driving the wrong direction (north in the southbound lanes).
The driver of the squad car attempted to change directions in the interstate turn-a-round, where the suspect vehicle crashed head-on into the squad car. The suspect vehicle then continued to flee north on I-55, before crashing and catching fire.
A witness saw two black men exit the vehicle and flee on foot. They began running toward the State Highway K and Highway B intersection.
At approximately 9:34 a.m. a resident saw the two men running through his yard on security cameras. They provided that footage to police.
A search of the area was immediately conducted, but the men were not located.
The two deputies involved in the head-on crash were taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital, but suffered no significant injuries.
The Perry County Sheriff is actively looking for two black males, first male having dreadlock hairstyle, wearing a white hoodie, black pants, and white shoe. The second male is described as wearing a black shirt or jacket, and black shoes with white soles.
The public is to consider the suspects armed and dangerous.