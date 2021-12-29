Suspects wanted in Carbondale armed robbery

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale police need help locating suspects involved in an armed robbery.
On Tuesday, officers responded to the 400 block of East College Street for a report of an armed robbery. The victim reported he was walking with an acquaintance when he was approached by three suspects, all described as black men wearing masks.
At least two of the suspect possessed handguns. They battered the victim and took property from him. The suspects are believed to be known by the acquaintance of the victim.
The suspects are believed to have left the area in two vehicles, one described as a tan Honda.
The victim had injuries that did not require hospitalizations.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS. The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.