Suspects wanted for $10,000 copper wire, tools theft in Pope County

(WSIL) -- Pope County Sheriff Jerry Suits needs the publics help identifying a suspect vehicle in a recent theft.
Security video shows on October 16 a truck was at the Canadian/National Railroad yard on Ozark Road. The video also revealed 3 unknown people were inside a storage building on the property.
Items taken include rolls of copper tire and tools valued at just less than $10,000.
Sheriff Suits says a cash reward will be given for information that would lead to an arrest.
If anyone has information about the truck or the theft contact Sheriff Suits at 618-683-4321.