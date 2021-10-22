Suspects wanted after unsuccessful attempts to steal ATM in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Police in Harrisburg are looking for two suspects that attempted to steal an ATM.
Just before 7 Friday morning, Police responded to Legence Bank. An employee discovered the outside over of the ATM has been pried open.
Officers responded to the scene and located a pickup truck near the ATM machine. The truck had a chain attached to the back, the steering column was damaged and police believed the truck to have been stolen.
Officers later learned the truck was stolen from the Rural King parking lot sometime after 5 a.m. Friday.
Video footage from the bank shows 2 people exit from the stolen truck, pry open the cover and hook a chain to the ARM machine.
The suspects attempted to steal the ATM by trying to pull it loose, but their attempts were unsuccessful.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Harrisburg Police Department 618-252-8661.