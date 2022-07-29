Suspects in Paducah attempted robbery arrested

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Two women wanted for an attempted robbery in Paducah have been taken into custody.
Less than 18 hours after being announced to the public, Latasha J. Taylor and Marissa L. Hicks were arrested Friday.
Police in Hopkinsville, Kentucky received a phone call stating the two women were seen at an apartment complex.
They were wanted after Taylor went into a store and handed a cashier a note that said the cashier needed to give her cash or a man who was "holding her hostage" would shoot someone. When officers were called, Taylor and Hicks left the area in a stolen vehicle.
Taylors is facing robbery, receiving stolen property and disorderly conduct charges. Hicks is charged with warrants on receiving stolen property.