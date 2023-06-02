Suspects hit two police cars, run from scene

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Police received a report of a stolen vehicle Friday, June 2 around 8 a.m. It was missing from the 300 block of N. Sprigg Street.
Officers got an alert around 1 p.m. that same day that the vehicle was in Cape Girardeau. They were able to find the vehicle and tried to get the driver to pull over. They didn't stop and police started chasing the vehicle.
Investigators say the driver of the stolen car purposely hit a squad car, slid into a parking lot near the intersection of William and Ellis and tried to get back on the road when they purposely hit another officer's car.
Police blocked the suspect off with their cars, at which point several people police believe to be minors got out of the car and started running.
Police did take one minor into custody. As of Friday evening the other three people have not been apprehended.
The investigation is ongoing and police are looking at evidence collected from the scene.