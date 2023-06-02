 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting unhealthy
conditions for sensitive groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois
for today, Friday June 2nd.

Warm, dry and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra NWS alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

Media Contact...217 558 1536.

Suspects hit two police cars, run from scene

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights
By Jon Okerstrom

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Police received a report of a stolen vehicle Friday, June 2 around 8 a.m. It was missing from the 300 block of N. Sprigg Street.

Officers got an alert around 1 p.m. that same day that the vehicle was in Cape Girardeau. They were able to find the vehicle and tried to get the driver to pull over. They didn't stop and police started chasing the vehicle.

Investigators say the driver of the stolen car purposely hit a squad car, slid into a parking lot near the intersection of William and Ellis and tried to get back on the road when they purposely hit another officer's car.

Police blocked the suspect off with their cars, at which point several people police believe to be minors got out of the car and started running.

Police did take one minor into custody. As of Friday evening the other three people have not been apprehended.

The investigation is ongoing and police are looking at evidence collected from the scene.

