Suspects charged in December Graves County trooper-involved shooting

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police are releasing more details in a trooper-involved shooting in Graves County that took place on December 31, 2021.
On December 31, KSP was notified of an armed robbery in Mayfield. Glasgow Police Department initially responded to the incident and became engaged in a vehicle pursuit where shots were fired at officers.
Upon Glasgow Police Department losing sight of the vehicle, the pursuit was terminated. A short time later, KSP troopers located a vehicle matching the description from the armed robbery and a second pursuit began.
The driver of the fleeing vehicle has been identified as James A. Hawks, 25-year-old male, of Dresden, TN. A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Isaiah P. Bentley, a 26-year-old male from Lexington, KY, fired shots at troopers during the pursuit.
A Kentucky State Police Trooper William Propes returned fire and hit Bentley, stopping the pursuit.
Bentley was taken to Baptist Health Paducah and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
He now faces charges of:
- Attempted murder of a police officer
- Robbery 1st degree
Hawks was also arrested and is facing robbery charges.
The KSP Critical Incident Response Team's investigation is still ongoing.
Per KSP policies and procedures, Trooper Propes, a 7-year veteran of the force, has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.