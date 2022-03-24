Suspects arrested in weekend Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Two people are in custody in connection to a shooting in Carbondale on Sunday.
On Sunday, March 20, around 3 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of East Main Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they found a gunshot victim and began life-saving aid.
That victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
18-year-old Zoremoreyon J.S. Moore of Marion and 19-year-old McKenzie A. Timms of Carbondale were located and arrested.
Moore is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Timms is facing charges of concealing or aiding a fugitive and resisting a peace officer.
The investigation is still active and ongoing.