Suspects arrested in Mayfield home invasion

MAYFIELD, KY (WSIL) -- The Graves County Sheriff's Office made arrests related to a home invasion last night.
The information comes from a post by the Graves County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
According to the post, the attempted home invasion occurred on December 9 at around 7:25 p.m. on KY 58 East, about two miles east of Mayfield. All of the suspects related to the crime have been arrested, and the police believe there is no danger to the public.
News 3 attempted to reach out to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, but the office did not have any additional information.