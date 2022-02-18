Suspects arrested in Carbondale storage unit theft

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Two suspects are now in custody after stealing from a storage facility in Carbondale.
On February 14, 2022 officers responded to the 1100 block of North Illinois Avenue for a burglary to a storage facility. Officers learned the suspects damaged a storage unit and stole property.
Officers later met the victim, David Taylor, who discovered property taken during the theft was at a local pawn shop. Taylor told News 3 Thursday several collectibles were taken and family items.
During the investigation, officers identified 43-year-old Jeremy Lyles and 29-year-old Michael Williams as the suspects.
Officers located and arrested Williams for burglary and possession for stolen property. Lyles was arrested for possession of stolen property. They were both lodged in the Jackson County jail.
Additional property has since been recovered and additional charges may be pending as the investigation continues.
Taylor hopes to recover all his stolen items, but knows that might not be possible.
Taylor says he plans to move his other items out of the storage unit to what he hopes is a more secure location.