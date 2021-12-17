Suspect wanted for shooting at the Fancy Farm, Ky Fire Dept.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Johnson, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Multiple rounds of of heavy rain will be possible late this afternoon and overnight, especially where thunderstorms repeat over the same locations. Rain totals of 2 to 3 inches are expected in many locations. Locally higher amounts of 3 to 5 inches cannot be ruled out. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&