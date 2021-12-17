You are the owner of this article.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri,
including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander,
Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Johnson, Pulaski, Saline, Union and
Williamson. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape
Girardeau, Carter, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of of heavy rain will be possible late this
afternoon and overnight, especially where thunderstorms
repeat over the same locations. Rain totals of 2 to 3 inches
are expected in many locations. Locally higher amounts of 3
to 5 inches cannot be ruled out.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Suspect wanted for shooting at the Fancy Farm, Ky Fire Dept.

landon thomas

FANCY FARM (WSIL) -- Graves Sheriff’s deputies have been investigating an incident where several gun shots were fired into the Fancy Farm Farm Fire Department.

The shooting occurred at approximately 5:15AM Saturday morning about 7 hours after the tornado struck the county.

Fortunately no firefighters were in the building at the time of the shooting, as they were involved in rescues around the county.

The investigation has led deputies to obtaining an arrest warrant charging 18 year Landon S. Thomas.

Thomas is facing charges of:

  1. 1st Degree Criminal Mischief
  2. 1st Degree Wanton Endangerment

If anyone has information as to his whereabouts, please contact law enforcement.

