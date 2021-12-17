Suspect wanted for shooting at the Fancy Farm, Ky Fire Dept.

FANCY FARM (WSIL) -- Graves Sheriff’s deputies have been investigating an incident where several gun shots were fired into the Fancy Farm Farm Fire Department.
The shooting occurred at approximately 5:15AM Saturday morning about 7 hours after the tornado struck the county.
Fortunately no firefighters were in the building at the time of the shooting, as they were involved in rescues around the county.
The investigation has led deputies to obtaining an arrest warrant charging 18 year Landon S. Thomas.
Thomas is facing charges of:
- 1st Degree Criminal Mischief
- 1st Degree Wanton Endangerment
If anyone has information as to his whereabouts, please contact law enforcement.