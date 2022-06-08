Suspect wanted for hit-and-run in Murray

MURRAY, KY (WSIL) -- A suspect is wanted and two others were charged in connection to a Murray, Kentucky hit-and-run.
On June 4, 2022 around 9 p.m. Murray Police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run on S 16th Street. Officers found a man in the roadway with serious injuries. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
The next day, police received tips from the public which helped in identifying the parties involved in the incident. The suspect vehicle was identified, located and taken into custody.
Jessica Gray, 37, and David Millsaps Jr, 39, were both arrested for tampering with physical evidence.
Jordan Gray, 39 of Murray, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid with serious physical injury and tampering with physical evidence.
Gray is still wanted and anyone with information on his whereabouts it encouraged to contact the Murray Police Department.