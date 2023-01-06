Suspect vehicle stole catalytic converter from school bus

POPE COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The sheriff's office needs the public's help in a theft case and wants to know if you can identify this vehicle.
Sheriff Jerry Suits says a suspect or suspects stole a catalytic converter off a school bus. The bus was parked behind the Pope County Community Unit School District.
The theft happened during the afternoon on Thursday, December 22, 2022. A time when faculty, staff, and students were away for Christmas break.
The cost to replace and install the catalytic converter is $3,200.
Those with information on the theft or who can identify the vehicle, should reach out to the sheriff's office. Callers will be kept confidential.
A reward will also be given to whoever provides a tip leading to a conviction.
The sheriff adds catalytic converter thefts in Pope county and the surrounding counties, even in neighboring states, continues to remain an issue.
POPE COUNTY SHERIFF:
216 E Decatur Street
Golconda, IL 62938
(618) 683-4321