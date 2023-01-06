 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suspect vehicle stole catalytic converter from school bus

  • Updated
  • 0
Pope county school bus theft suspect vehicle

POPE COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The sheriff's office needs the public's help in a theft case and wants to know if you can identify this vehicle. 

Sheriff Jerry Suits says a suspect or suspects stole a catalytic converter off a school bus. The bus was parked behind the Pope County Community Unit School District. 

The theft happened during the afternoon on Thursday, December 22, 2022. A time when faculty, staff, and students were away for Christmas break. 

The cost to replace and install the catalytic converter is $3,200. 

Those with information on the theft or who can identify the vehicle, should reach out to the sheriff's office. Callers will be kept confidential.

A reward will also be given to whoever provides a tip leading to a conviction.

The sheriff adds catalytic converter thefts in Pope county and the surrounding counties, even in neighboring states, continues to remain an issue. 

POPE COUNTY SHERIFF:

216 E Decatur Street

Golconda, IL 62938

(618) 683-4321

Tags

Brooke Schlyer is the midday producer and co-anchor. She also reports for the 4 p.m. newscast. 

Recommended for you