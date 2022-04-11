Suspect in Wayne Co. deputy's death tries to escape jail, taken back into custody

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The man accused in the death of a Wayne County deputy attempted to escape jail this weekend in Jefferson County.
During the early morning hours Sunday, Jefferson County correctional officers discovered Ray Tate had gotten out of his cell and was attempting to escape the facility. He was taken into custody without incident or injury, then secured.
The jail was already on night shift lockdown status when Tate was apprehended, so a perimeter was requested while a head count and security check was conducted. No other detainees were involved and all were present.
The initial investigation shows Tate discovered a way to get out of his cell, due to a flaw in the "original construction of the justice center."
During his escape attempt, jail property was damaged at several locations. None of the damage rendered the jail unsuitable to continue housing detainees and inmates, with the exception of Tate’s cell. Repairs to all damaged areas is being coordinated by the Sheriff's Office Maintenance Supervisor.
After further review, the security flaw was limited to only three specialty cells.
Sheriff Bullard will be communicating through the Sheriff's Association the details of the flaw so other jails with similar construction can take corrective measures.
Upon completion of the criminal investigation, charges for Tate in this escape attempt will be reviewed by the Jefferson County and Wayne County State’s Attorney’s.
Tate is currently facing charges for the death of Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley on December 29, 2022. Ray Tate faces 38 different counts related to the death, including murder and aggravated vehicle hijacking.