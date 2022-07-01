Suspect in fatal Colp stabbing arrested, charged with murder

COLP (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police say a suspect has been arrested in a fatal stabbing in Colp.
ON Thursday, around 6:40 a.m. law enforcement responded to the 300 block of S. Johnson Street for a disturbance. They found a 30-year-old man with stab wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he pronounced dead.
The suspect, 57-year-old Nathan Clark was arrested and is being charged with first degree murder. He is in custody at the Williamson County Jail.
Bond is set at $1 million.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call ISP DCI Zone 7 at 618-542-2171, Extension 1203.