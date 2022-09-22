Suspect in custody after stand-off in Scott County, Missouri

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (WSIL) -- One person is in custody after a nearly 2 hour stand off outside of Chaffee, Missouri.
Scott County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call just before 8:30 a.m. from a property owner saying her heard a gunshot after telling the occupant he would need to move.
The suspect, Louis Keller, fired several more shots while deputies were enroute.
Deputies arrived and found Keller barricaded inside a small camper. While the Sheriff's Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol attempted to talk to Keller, he fired several more rounds out of the camper.
The Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team arrived and started deploying several different measures to peaceful resolve the situation.
At approximately 10:30 a.m. Keller came out of the camper and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. No one else was injured during the situation.