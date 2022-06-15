 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 106 degrees this afternoon
and 102 to 107 degrees Thursday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the mid
to upper 70s, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Suspect in custody after mass shooting threat prompts at least 8 Missouri school districts to cancel summer school classes

Suspect in custody after mass shooting threat prompts at least 8 Missouri school districts to cancel summer school classes

The Blue Springs School District, seen here in January 2022, received a threat about a possible shooting and is working with the FBI.

 Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

A suspect who allegedly made a mass shooting threat that prompted the cancellation of summer school events in at least eight Missouri school districts Wednesday is in police custody, according to the Blue Springs Police Department.

"There is no threat to the public and as in all threats of violence, our top priority is to keep the community safe," Blue Springs Police said in a news release Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors have yet to announce formal charges, but speaking to reporters, Blue Springs Police Sgt. Keegan Hughes raised the possibility of a charge of making terroristic threats, which is a felony.

Hughes described the suspect as a 19-year-old Blue Springs resident. He was identified with the help of the FBI, Hughes said.

Police received a report around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday about a suspicious Snapchat post, the statement said, in which someone made a comment threatening "killing people — mass murdering."

The individual was taken into custody Wednesday morning following all-night surveillance.

The threat never mentioned a specific school, Hughes told reporters Wednesday, describing it as "a very general threat."

Police shared the information with the local school district, Hughes said. While police did not have a specific potential target, they were aware of summer programming and the safety of students was "paramount" to authorities, he said.

In response, the Blue Springs School District -- which serves more than 14,000 students about 20 miles east of Kansas City -- announced Tuesday it would cancel Wednesday's activities "out of an abundance of caution."

That decision was made after Blue Springs police "alerted the FBI of a possible threat related to an unspecific mass shooting," the district said in its own statement. It added: "The FBI has confirmed that the individual in question whose whereabouts are unknown is dangerous."

"We believe the best course of action is to close our summer school sites and all school programming until further notice," it said.

By Wednesday morning, seven other area school districts -- including Lee's Summit School District, Independence School District, Fort Osage School District, Grain Valley School District, Oak Grove RV-I Schools, Odessa R-VII Schools and Lone Jack School District -- had followed suit.

In statements issued before police announced a suspect was in custody, some of the districts noted they did not have any information indicating the threat was related to their respective school communities. But they, like Blue Springs, opted to cancel activities Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.

The FBI confirmed it was made aware of the threat by Blue Springs police in a statement to CNN but directed further questions to that department, which is the lead investigative agency.

"We take all threats of violence seriously and work with our local partners to provide resources as needed," the FBI statement said.

