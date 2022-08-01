Suspect in Cape Girardeau attempted kidnapping dies

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The suspect in an attempted kidnapping in Cape Girardeau has died.
On Sunday, June 19, Cape Girardeau officers received a report of an attempted kidnapping around 10:50 p.m. The incident occurred in the 1200 block of S. Sprigg Street.
The victim, a 19-year-old woman, was helping a hurt animal in the road when the suspect approached, struck her in the face and then attempted to pull her into his vehicle.
The victim was able to fight off the suspect and shout for help, which caused the suspect to flee.
During the investigation, police identified the suspect, but he died before formal charges could be filed against him.
Cape Girardeau Police are handling the investigation.