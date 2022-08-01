 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois,
mainly along and west of a Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Cairo,
to Poplar Bluff, Missouri line.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Prolonged heat and humidity with no
significant break from the heat will exacerbate the impact. Be
prepared for this lengthy duration of high heat and humidity.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Suspect in Cape Girardeau attempted kidnapping dies

Crime, police,

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The suspect in an attempted kidnapping in Cape Girardeau has died. 

On Sunday, June 19, Cape Girardeau officers received a report of an attempted kidnapping around 10:50 p.m. The incident occurred in the 1200 block of S. Sprigg Street. 

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, was helping a hurt animal in the road when the suspect approached, struck her in the face and then attempted to pull her into his vehicle. 

The victim was able to fight off the suspect and shout for help, which caused the suspect to flee.

During the investigation, police identified the suspect, but he died before formal charges could be filed against him. 

Cape Girardeau Police are handling the investigation. 

