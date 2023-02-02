Suspect connected to Bowling Green, Kentucky bank robbery arrested in Kuttawa

LYON COUNTY KY (WSIL) -- Sheriff's deputies arrested a wanted man they believe is connected to a bank robbery in Bowling Green which occurred on November 28, 2022.
Christopher L. Trice from Fulton was found during an investigation at two Kuttawa businesses.
Multiple items of evidence related to the bank robbery including the vehicle which is believed to have been used in the crime were taken as evidence.
Bowling Green Police Department and Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation. Trice was placed in the Crittenden County Detention Center.