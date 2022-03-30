Suspect arrested in Perryville, MO infant death

 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 79 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID            PERRY
SCOTT                 STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE,
CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN,
ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE,
GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE,
JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD,
MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL,
MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO,
PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG, PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE,
POPLAR BLUFF, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN,
SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM,
AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more difficult.
All of this is in fact reported and occurring already, so be
especially mindful of these high winds and take the necessary
precautions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay tuned to the National Weather Service
for updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Suspect arrested in Perryville, MO infant death

Blanca Marisela Mendez Ramirez

PERRYVILLE (WSIL) -- A suspect is in custody in connection to the homicide of an infant girl.

On March 26, 2022 the Perryville Police Department was notified by a social worker from St. Louis Children's Hospital for an 8-month-old girl that had been transported from the area with injuries indicative of abuse. 

According to the social worker, the infant showed up at Perry County Memorial Hospital unresponsive and was resuscitated there. Injuries included multiple head traumas and multiple broken bones. 

The injuries were all sustained within the same time frame and consistent with intentional abuse. 

Detectives responded to the hospital and interviewed family members and began with an investigation into possible abuse. It was discovered the mother of the child had left the 8-month-old in the care of her female roommate until the father returned home from work about an hour later. 

The father discovered the child unresponsive in the bedroom and took the child to the hospital. 

On March 28, 2022 police were notified the child had died from her injuries. A day later, detectives tracked down the female suspect and with the help of Immigration and Customs Enforcement to translate, an interview was conducted. 

Due to information gathered from the interview, 23-year-old Blanca Marisela Mendez Ramirez was arrested. 

Mendez Ramirez has been charged with the following:

  • Abuse or Neglect of a Child-resulting in death- Class A Felony
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child First Degree- Class A Felony

Mendez Ramirez has been transported to Perry County Sheriff's Office.

Chief Hunt stated “I am proud of the expedient and thorough work our detectives have done. We greatly appreciate the assistance of Immigration and Customs Agency in translating for us as well.”

