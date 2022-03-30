Suspect arrested in Perryville, MO infant death

PERRYVILLE (WSIL) -- A suspect is in custody in connection to the homicide of an infant girl.
On March 26, 2022 the Perryville Police Department was notified by a social worker from St. Louis Children's Hospital for an 8-month-old girl that had been transported from the area with injuries indicative of abuse.
According to the social worker, the infant showed up at Perry County Memorial Hospital unresponsive and was resuscitated there. Injuries included multiple head traumas and multiple broken bones.
The injuries were all sustained within the same time frame and consistent with intentional abuse.
Detectives responded to the hospital and interviewed family members and began with an investigation into possible abuse. It was discovered the mother of the child had left the 8-month-old in the care of her female roommate until the father returned home from work about an hour later.
The father discovered the child unresponsive in the bedroom and took the child to the hospital.
On March 28, 2022 police were notified the child had died from her injuries. A day later, detectives tracked down the female suspect and with the help of Immigration and Customs Enforcement to translate, an interview was conducted.
Due to information gathered from the interview, 23-year-old Blanca Marisela Mendez Ramirez was arrested.
Mendez Ramirez has been charged with the following:
- Abuse or Neglect of a Child-resulting in death- Class A Felony
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child First Degree- Class A Felony
Mendez Ramirez has been transported to Perry County Sheriff's Office.
Chief Hunt stated “I am proud of the expedient and thorough work our detectives have done. We greatly appreciate the assistance of Immigration and Customs Agency in translating for us as well.”