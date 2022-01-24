 Skip to main content
...Wind chills expected to fall near or below zero late Tuesday
Night into Wednesday morning...

The cold front moving through the Quad State region overnight will
usher in much colder and drier air across the area on Tuesday.
The coldest air will filter into the Quad State Tuesday night and
into early Wednesday morning.

Wind Chills will drop near the zero mark near the Interstate 64
corridor short after midnight Tuesday night, bottoming out between
zero and five below by 6 am CST on Wednesday. Zero to sub-zero
wind chills will be most likely along and north of a line from
Cape Girardeau Missouri to just south of Owensboro Kentucky. These
sub-zero wind chills will impact parts of southwest Indiana,
southern Illinois, and southeast Missouri.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be hovering around the freezing
mark, but remaining below the freezing mark on Wednesday.

If you will be working outdoors or must wait outdoors for
transportation for work and school Wednesday morning, be sure to
bundle up in layers of clothing to keep warm and lessen the
chances for hypothermia and frostbite.

Consider checking on neighbors and others that may be in unheated
or poorly heated dwellings.

Pets and livestock kept outdoors and vulnerable to these cold
conditions should be given adequate food, water, and shelter.

Wind Chills should improve markedly on Thursday, but will still
remain in the teens and 20s for the rest of the day on Wednesday.

Suspect arrested in connection to death of Tennessee deputy who was found shot in her burning home

Patrol Deputy Savanna Puckett was found shot and her home on fire January 23, according to the Robertson County Sheriff's Office.

 Robertson County Sheriff's Office

A man was taken into custody Monday in Tennessee in connection with the death of a Robertson County Sheriff's deputy who was found shot inside her burning home a day earlier.

The man was arrested after an hourslong standoff with police who were attempting to serve a warrant at a home in Smyrna, just outside of Nashville. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is leading the investigation, did not provide any additional details regarding the arrest.

The arrest comes a day after Deputy Savanna Puckett, 22, didn't show up for work. Another deputy went to her residence in the city of Springfield and found her home ablaze, the agency said in a statement.

The responding deputy "attempted to make entry into the home" but was "unable due to the extent of the fire," the statement said. After the fire department arrived and entered the home, Puckett was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

She had been with the Robertson County Sheriff's Office for four years, a statement from the agency said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate, the sheriff's office said.

"Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna's family and her Sheriff's Office family are facing right now," Sheriff Michael Van Dyke said. "This is a tragedy that we are processing minute by minute. Please keep Savanna, her family, and the Sheriff's Office in your thoughts and prayers."

Robertson County is located north of Nashville along the Tennessee-Kentucky border.

