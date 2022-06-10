Suspect arrested in connection to Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale police have arrested a shooting suspect.
Police have arrested 22-year-old Shermarie R. Barnes, of Herrin, in connection to the June 3 shooting in the 800 block of North Marion Street.
Officers found a victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The ambulance service took them to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale before being transferred to a St. Louis hospital for further treatment.
Barnes was taken into custody Friday in Williamson County on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Barnes is incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.