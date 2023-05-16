Suspect arrested for stolen vehicle in Williamson County

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- A stolen vehicle is in the possession of its proper owner after Williamson County Sheriff's deputies arrested the man accused of stealing it.
On May 15, 2023, deputies were trying to locate the suspect due to an emergency protection order issued that morning. They also learned the suspect; Adrian J. Naquin of Marion IL, was in possession of the allegedly stolen vehicle that had been reported to the Marion Police Department.
At around 7:22 P.M., deputies found vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on it at the intersection of Bently and Maplewood streets in Marion. Naquin was then taken into custody without incident.
Police also found Naquin to be in possession of a collapsible baton and 14 grams of cannabis. He was cited for possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon, no valid driver's license, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Naquin was taken to the Williamson County Jail.