Suspect arrested for home invasion in Zeigler

  • Updated
ZEIGLER (WSIL) -- A suspect is now in custody after a home invasion in Franklin County. 

On Friday, March 11, Zeigler Police Chief Burkhamer responded to a home invasion in progress on Baggott Street. 

Upon arrival, a male suspect, later identified as Derik Parrish, fled out the back door of the home into a nearby wooded area. 

With assistance from several agencies, the area was restricted and Parrish was apprehended a short time later. He was taken to the Franklin County Jail. 

On March 14, the state's attorney charged Parrish with home invasion and residential burglary. Bond is set at $200,000. 

Parrish is also a suspect in several other residential burglaries as well as catalytic converter thefts.