Suspect arrested after man stabbed during fight

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- One man is in jail and another is recovering in a local hospital after the two got into a fight Friday night.
Police were called around 9:30 p.m. to a home in the 1200 block of South 9th Street in Paducah. When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old man on the ground, bleeding from apparent stab wounds.
The man was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery and was in stable condition as of Monday morning.
Just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Louis Booker, 55 of Paducah, turned himself in. Booker told a detective he and the victim had been drinking together at a friend's home and got into a fight, and he stabbed the victim multiple times.
Booker was charged with second-degree assault and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.