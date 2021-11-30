You are the owner of this article.
Suspect arrested after attempting to hit squad car and chase in Saline County

By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- A suspect is in custody after fleeing from police and attempting to hit squad cars. 

On Monday, Nov. 29 around 9 p.m. the Carmi Police Department notified the Harrisburg Police Department they were investigating an attempted homicide/unlawful use of a firearm. Carmi Police identified Tony R. Buckman, 24, as the suspect and believed he was headed to a home in Harrisburg. 

At approximately 9:51 p.m. officers located a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle entering Harrisburg on Route 45 north. 

Officers conducted a high risk stop with the vehicle near the intersection of Rt. 45 and Sloan Street. Once officers made verbal contact with the occupants, the driver fled and initiated a pursuit. 

During the pursuit, the driver swerved at oncoming officers attempting to strike them head one. The pursuit ended when the driver crashed into a buck wall. The suspect fled on foot and was taken into custody in the Sonic parking lot. 

The suspect taken into custody was confirmed to be Buckman. During a subsequent search of Buckman's person Officers located 44 grams of methamphetamine on him. 

Police also arrested a 17-year-old juvenile in possession of a handgun. 

Buckman was charged with the following:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine (15-100 grams)
  • Aggravated Assault
  • Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer (2 counts)
  • Criminal Damage to State Supported Property

